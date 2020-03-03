UrduPoint.com
China To Optimize Network Services For Online Education Amid Epidemic

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:04 PM

China will provide better internet services for online education amid the fight against the novel coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

China will provide better internet services for online education amid the fight against the novel coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Because of the epidemic, online education has become more necessary and popular in the country.

The ministry urged local communication departments and basic telecom operators to strengthen network coverage and provide discounts on internet charges.

Local administrations and enterprises should also pledge efforts to promote the construction of networks and base stations to enhance network conditions of schools, while online education platforms should continuously optimize their online services, the MIIT said.

The MIIT will carry out monitoring toward performances of the platforms at all levels such as download speeds and provide them to the public.

In the mean time, the ministry encouraged telecom operators to implement preferential measures for impoverished students to ease their pressure of internet charges.

