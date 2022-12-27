UrduPoint.com

China To Optimize Visa Issuance For Work, Study, Family Reunification - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 12:30 PM

China to Optimize Visa Issuance for Work, Study, Family Reunification - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) China will continue to optimize the issuance of visas to foreigners who are going to China for work, study or reunification with their family, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"We will continue further optimization of visa issuance to citizens of foreign countries who come to China to continue their working or manufacturing activities, business, studies as well as to visit their relatives or reunify with the family," the statement read.

The ministry has given no information regarding measures for foreign tourists, only noting that the government would steadily restore foreign tourism for Chinese citizens.

On Monday, the Chinese National Health and Family Planning Commission announced major relaxations for foreigners coming to China. Starting January 8, 2023, people coming to China will have to undergo a PCR-test on COVID-19 48 hours prior to their trip, with those with negative tests being able to enter China without a health code. PCR-tests in China and centralized quarantine no longer will be obligatory for people entering the country.

Related Topics

Business China Visit January Visa Family Government

Recent Stories

UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

12 hours ago
 Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispos ..

Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispose of solid waste

12 hours ago
 Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.