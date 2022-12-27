China to Optimize Visa Issuance for Work, Study, Family Reunification - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) China will continue to optimize the issuance of visas to foreigners who are going to China for work, study or reunification with their family, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"We will continue further optimization of visa issuance to citizens of foreign countries who come to China to continue their working or manufacturing activities, business, studies as well as to visit their relatives or reunify with the family," the statement read.

The ministry has given no information regarding measures for foreign tourists, only noting that the government would steadily restore foreign tourism for Chinese citizens.

On Monday, the Chinese National Health and Family Planning Commission announced major relaxations for foreigners coming to China. Starting January 8, 2023, people coming to China will have to undergo a PCR-test on COVID-19 48 hours prior to their trip, with those with negative tests being able to enter China without a health code. PCR-tests in China and centralized quarantine no longer will be obligatory for people entering the country.