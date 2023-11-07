Open Menu

China To Pilot Carbon-peaking In 100 Cities, Zones

Published November 07, 2023

China to pilot carbon-peaking in 100 cities, zones

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) -- China will launch carbon-peaking pilot projects in 100 cities and zones nationwide to solve bottlenecks constraining the country's green and low-carbon development and explore paths toward carbon-peaking for different areas, according to a plan unveiled Tuesday.

By 2025, the policy mechanism conducive to green and low-carbon development in the pilot areas will mostly be in place, together with many innovative practices and reform measures that are feasible, replicable, and can be applied elsewhere, said the plan issued by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The plan said paths towards carbon peaking for cities and zones with different resource endowments, development foundations, and industrial structures would be virtually clear by then.

By 2030, Primary tasks, projects, and reforms in pilot cities and zones shall be complete, and the policy mechanism conducive to green and low-carbon development shall be fully established, according to the plan, which expects that those innovative practices and reform measures will then play a vital supportive role for carbon peaking at the national level.

