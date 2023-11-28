Open Menu

China To Pilot Community-level Embedded Service Facilities In About 50 Cities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2023 | 12:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) -- China will pilot the construction of service facilities embedded in the public space of residential areas in about 50 cities to provide one-stop community services for residents, according to a plan formulated by the National Development and Reform Commission.

These facilities aim to offer residents accessible and affordable quality services in fields including elderly and child care, food serving, health service, sports, and leisure activities, says the plan forwarded by the General Office of the State Council.

Priority will be given to providing urgently needed services, and other services will be gradually incorporated in such facilities, the plan reads.

The service facilities will cover all kinds of cities, and first be promoted in big cities with a permanent urban population of more than 1 million. Relevant projects will be launched in approximately 100 residential communities in each pilot city.

By 2027, such community-level services will be rolled out in other cities on the basis of summarizing the experience from the pilot projects to provide residents with high-quality public services on their doorstep, according to the plan.

