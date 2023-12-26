Open Menu

China To Play Constructive Role For Release Of All Detained Persons In Israel-Palestine Conflict

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2023 | 07:45 PM

China is willing to work with the international community to play a constructive role in promoting the ceasefire and an end to war between Israel and Palestine and the release of all detained persons, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said on Tuesday

“Since the outbreak of the current round of Palestinian-Israeli conflict, China has repeatedly called for the release of all detained persons as soon as possible and has made active efforts to this end,” she said during her regular briefing in response to a question regarding release of hostages in the Palestinians-Israeli conflict.

“We are willing to work with the international community to continue to play a constructive role in promoting a ceasefire and an end to the war and the release of all detained persons,” she added.

Responding to another question about the release of hostages, she said that China maintained communication with relevant parties on relevant issues. “We are willing to work with all parties to promote the release of all detained persons as soon as possible, ceasefire and end the war as soon as possible, and achieve lasting peace in the middle East,” she added.

