China to play constructive role for release of all detained persons in Israel-Palestine conflict

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) China is willing to work with the international community to play a constructive role in promoting the ceasefire and an end to war between Israel and Palestine and the release of all detained persons, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

“Since the outbreak of the current round of Palestinian-Israeli conflict, China has repeatedly called for the release of all detained persons as soon as possible and has made active efforts to this end,” she said during her regular briefing in response to a question regarding release of hostages in the Palestinians-Israeli conflict.

Responding to another question about the release of hostages, she said that China maintained communication with relevant parties on relevant issues. “We are willing to work with all parties to promote the release of all detained persons as soon as possible, ceasefire and end the war as soon as possible, and achieve lasting peace in the middle East,” she added.