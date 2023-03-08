China to Press Taiwan on Unification as Xi Begins Third Term - US Intelligence Assessment

The United States believes that China will exert pressure on Taiwan regarding their unification during Chinese President Xi Jinping's third term in office and will aim to undercut US influence, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The United States believes that China will exert pressure on Taiwan regarding their unification during Chinese President Xi Jinping's third term in office and will aim to undercut US influence, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a report on Wednesday.

"As Xi begins his third term as China's leader, the CCP (Communist Party of China) will work to press Taiwan on unification, undercut US influence, drive wedges between Washington and its partners and foster some norms that favor its authoritarian system," the report dubbed "Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community" said on Wednesday.

The report also said that China's leaders will likely seek opportunities to reduce tensions with the United States.