China To Prioritize Household, Public Service Infrastructure In Disaster Reconstruction
China will prioritize rebuilding houses, schools, hospitals and other public services in post-disaster reconstruction, according to an official guideline
The guideline, jointly released by the National Development and Reform Commission and two other ministries, stressed that local authorities should play a leading role and rebuild the disaster areas in a scientific manner.
Meanwhile, protection of natural resources, cultural relics and buildings should be strengthened, and efforts should be made to promote ecological restoration and environmental improvement.
After reconstruction, the production and living conditions in the disaster-hit areas should be restored to the previous or higher levels, the guideline said.