UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Prioritize Household, Public Service Infrastructure In Disaster Reconstruction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 07:42 PM

China to prioritize household, public service infrastructure in disaster reconstruction

China will prioritize rebuilding houses, schools, hospitals and other public services in post-disaster reconstruction, according to an official guideline

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :China will prioritize rebuilding houses, schools, hospitals and other public services in post-disaster reconstruction, according to an official guideline.

The guideline, jointly released by the National Development and Reform Commission and two other ministries, stressed that local authorities should play a leading role and rebuild the disaster areas in a scientific manner.

Meanwhile, protection of natural resources, cultural relics and buildings should be strengthened, and efforts should be made to promote ecological restoration and environmental improvement.

After reconstruction, the production and living conditions in the disaster-hit areas should be restored to the previous or higher levels, the guideline said.

Related Topics

China

Recent Stories

OIC Launches its third Festival in Jeddah with a G ..

17 minutes ago

Central Punjab 13 for four in chase of 325

20 minutes ago

Fawad, Sarfaraz score big hundreds against Souther ..

23 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Zulfiqar take ..

29 minutes ago

RAK Ruler pardons 297 prisoners ahead of National ..

31 minutes ago

Turkey Urged To Play Role Mediator; Oic To Intensi ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.