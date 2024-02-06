Open Menu

China To Promote Merger, Restructuring Of Listed Firms

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM

China to promote merger, restructuring of listed firms

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) -- China's securities regulator on Tuesday announced an array of measures aimed at encouraging the merger, acquisition and restructuring among listed companies.

These measures include enhancing the inclusiveness in pricing restructuring and diversifying the methods for overseeing performance commitments, said the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

Industry leaders with high market values will enjoy a fast-tracked approval process, enabling them to acquire quality assets more efficiently, according to the CSRC.

For startups and innovative companies, the mergers and acquisitions will be particularly supported within their respective sectors or industrial chains, the CSRC said.

Efforts are also underway to explore approaches to delisting and ramp up the crackdown on financial irregularities, the regulatory commission said.

Related Topics

China Market Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

7 hours ago
 FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

16 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

16 hours ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

16 hours ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

16 hours ago
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

16 hours ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

16 hours ago
 DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

16 hours ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

16 hours ago
 BJP breaks all records of human rights violations ..

BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK

16 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified du ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World