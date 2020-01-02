UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Promote Occupational Skill Ranking System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 07:04 PM

China to promote occupational skill ranking system

China will phase out all performance-based qualifications for skilled personnel and pursue an occupational skill ranking system to train market-oriented skilled workers

CHINA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :China will phase out all performance-based qualifications for skilled personnel and pursue an occupational skill ranking system to train market-oriented skilled workers.

Qualification evaluations will be rolled out by related organizations and employers, said Tang Tao, deputy head of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, at a routine news briefing Thursday.

To ensure the quality of the evaluations, China vows to strengthen supervision throughout the process and implement a registration system for related organizations.

To date, the nation has piloted the shift in about 18 centrally administered state-owned enterprises and some 900 firms from 30 provinces and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, issuing over 40,000 qualification certifications.

Authorities will select third-party organizations to conduct evaluations of social members and workers of small and micro firms without appraisal conditions, and establish national professional standards and rules.

Related Topics

China All From

Recent Stories

Extension in tenure of Army Chief: PPP urges govt ..

30 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 29,900 cusec ..

1 minute ago

Coalition provincial govt united under leadership ..

1 minute ago

Left over 5,921 kids to be administered anti-polio ..

1 minute ago

Economy put on right track: Farrukh Habib

1 minute ago

PML-N decides to back legislation on extension of ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.