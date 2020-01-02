China To Promote Occupational Skill Ranking System
China will phase out all performance-based qualifications for skilled personnel and pursue an occupational skill ranking system to train market-oriented skilled workers
Qualification evaluations will be rolled out by related organizations and employers, said Tang Tao, deputy head of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, at a routine news briefing Thursday.
To ensure the quality of the evaluations, China vows to strengthen supervision throughout the process and implement a registration system for related organizations.
To date, the nation has piloted the shift in about 18 centrally administered state-owned enterprises and some 900 firms from 30 provinces and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, issuing over 40,000 qualification certifications.
Authorities will select third-party organizations to conduct evaluations of social members and workers of small and micro firms without appraisal conditions, and establish national professional standards and rules.