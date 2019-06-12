China to promote rural tourism this year

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :China is looking to list a number of key villages for promoting rural tourism, according to a circular released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the National Development and Reform Commission.

To be listed, a village should be rich with culture and tourism resources, boast sound protection of nature, traditional culture and other resources, and have accommodations that can meet tourists' various needs, according to the circular.

Other standards include having a mature and high-quality system of tourist products, complete infrastructure and public services, and the capacity to help with the employment of locals with tourism.