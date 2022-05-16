UrduPoint.com

China To Promote Symbiosis Of Small, Medium, Large Companies

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 07:23 PM

China to promote symbiosis of small, medium, large companies

China will boost the full integration of all spheres of small, medium-sized and large companies, including the industrial, supply and data chains, to promote symbiosis

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :China will boost the full integration of all spheres of small, medium-sized and large companies, including the industrial, supply and data chains, to promote symbiosis.

The country aims to spawn an array of small and medium-sized firms that focus on specialized high-end technologies and have superior supporting facilities by 2025, according to a circular jointly released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and 10 other government organs.

A new ecology comprising enterprises of all sizes and featuring coordination, efficiency, integration and smoothness will be formed to shore up the industrial and supply chains, per the circular.

In this regard, the circular proposed guiding large enterprises to share their design and development abilities and open their equipment and laboratory access to smaller counterparts.

It also calls for further providing small businesses with free access to related project libraries and databases and matching their industrial chains with corresponding large companies to push forward the integration process, the circular said.

Related Topics

Technology China Superior All Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court ..

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court on May 19

1 minute ago
 National Assembly offers Fateha for martyred secur ..

National Assembly offers Fateha for martyred security personnel

1 minute ago
 US Republican Leader McConnell Says Will Support F ..

US Republican Leader McConnell Says Will Support Finnish, Swedish Accession to N ..

1 minute ago
 Beijing Vows to Strengthen Cooperation With North ..

Beijing Vows to Strengthen Cooperation With North Korea in Fight Against COVID-1 ..

1 minute ago
 Wheat prices hit record high after Indian export b ..

Wheat prices hit record high after Indian export ban

1 minute ago
 Thousands hospitalized as latest sandstorm brings ..

Thousands hospitalized as latest sandstorm brings Iraq to standstill

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.