China To Provide 10 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To COVAX

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 02:06 PM

China to provide 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX

China has decided to provide 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX to meet the urgent needs of developing countries

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :China has decided to provide 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX to meet the urgent needs of developing countries, at the request of the World Health Organization (WHO), foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily press briefing on Wednesday.

More Stories From World

