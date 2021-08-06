UrduPoint.com

China To Provide 1Mln Doses Of Vaccines To Afghanistan In Near Future - Deputy Envoy To UN

Fri 06th August 2021 | 09:16 PM

China will deliver 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan soon, Ambassador Dai Bing, Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the UN said on Friday

"China has actively supported the Afghan government in fighting the pandemic; 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, ventilators and anesthesia machines and other medical supplies arrived in Kabul not long ago. We will provide an additional one million doses of vaccines in the near future," Bing said.

