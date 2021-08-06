China to Provide 1Mln Doses of Vaccines to Afghanistan in Near Future - Deputy Envoy to UN

China will deliver 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan soon, Ambassador Dai Bing, Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the UN said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) China will deliver 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan soon, Ambassador Dai Bing, Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the UN said on Friday.

"China has actively supported the Afghan government in fighting the pandemic; 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, ventilators and anesthesia machines and other medical supplies arrived in Kabul not long ago. We will provide an additional one million doses of vaccines in the near future," Bing said.