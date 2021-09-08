China to Provide Afghanistan With Humanitarian Aid Worth $30.9 - Foreign Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) China made a decision to urgently provide food, winter clothes, vaccines and medicines worth 200 million Yuan ($30.9 million) to Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

"In line with the needs of the Afghan people, China has decided to urgently provide food, winter goods, vaccines and medicines for a total of 200 million yuan," Wang said, as quoted by the Foreign Ministry in a statement.