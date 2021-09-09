UrduPoint.com

China To Provide Afghanistan With Humanitarian Aid Worth $30.9Mln - Foreign Minister

China to Provide Afghanistan With Humanitarian Aid Worth $30.9Mln - Foreign Minister

China made a decision to urgently provide food, winter clothes, vaccines and medicines worth 200 million yuan ($30.9 million) to Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) China made a decision to urgently provide food, winter clothes, vaccines and medicines worth 200 million Yuan ($30.9 million) to Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

"In line with the needs of the Afghan people, China has decided to urgently provide food, winter goods, vaccines and medicines for a total of 200 million yuan," Wang said, as quoted by the foreign ministry in a statement.

The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban (designated as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) has raised multiple concerns among members of the international community regarding terrorism and the increased risk to global security, as well as deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the country.

