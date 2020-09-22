China to Provide Another $15Mln to UN COVID-19 Response Plan - Xi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) China will provide another $15 million to the UN coronavirus humanitarian response program and support a number of other initiatives, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his speech at the UN General Assembly.

"China will provide another $15 million to the UN COVID-19 global humanitarian response plan," Xi said in a video message.

China will extend the Peace and Development Trust Fund it has with the UN by five years after it expires in 2025, Xi said.

"China will set up a UN global geospatial knowledge and innovation center and an international research center of big data for sustainable development goals," Xi said.