China To Provide Another $15Mln To UN COVID-19 Response Plan - Xi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 08:22 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) China will provide another $15 million to the UN coronavirus humanitarian response program and support a number of other initiatives, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his speech at the UN General Assembly.
"China will provide another $15 million to the UN COVID-19 global humanitarian response plan," Xi said in a video message.
China will extend the Peace and Development Trust Fund it has with the UN by five years after it expires in 2025, Xi said.
"China will set up a UN global geospatial knowledge and innovation center and an international research center of big data for sustainable development goals," Xi said.