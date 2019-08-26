UrduPoint.com
China To Provide Appropriate Response If US Increases Import Tariffs - Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 01:21 PM

China to Provide Appropriate Response If US Increases Import Tariffs - Foreign Ministry

China will take appropriate retaliatory measures if Washington further increases tariffs on Chinese imports, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday, adding that US threats will not have effect on China

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) China will take appropriate retaliatory measures if Washington further increases tariffs on Chinese imports, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday, adding that US threats will not have effect on China.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that Washington would raise the existing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 30 percent from the current rate of 25 percent starting October 1. In addition, the tariffs would be raised to 15 percent from 10 percent on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods starting from September 1.

"This step by the United States is a serious violation of the agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries in Osaka. I must say that threats and intimidation will not work with China ... If the United States actually takes this step, China will continue to take necessary measures to ensure its legitimate rights and interests," Geng said at a briefing.

