China to Provide Assistance to Italy in Fight Against Coronavirus - President

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping in phone talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday said that China would send another group of medical experts as well as medical products to Italy to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"In the near future we will send an additional group of experts to Italy, as well as provide medical supplies and other humanitarian aid in scope of our possibilities," Xi said as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The president added that thanks to the efforts, the epidemiological situation in China had improved as important intermediate results have been achieved, and the country's socio-economic development is being gradually restored.