China to provide COVID-19 vaccines to 19 more African countries

China will provide COVID-19 vaccine aid to 19 more African countries, and China's international cooperation on vaccines aims to make its jab a global public good, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :China will provide COVID-19 vaccine aid to 19 more African countries, and China's international cooperation on vaccines aims to make its jab a global public good, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Monday.

Wang made the remarks when asked to comment on French President Emmanuel Macron's claim at the Munich Security Conference that Europe and the United States should immediately provide enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa, otherwise African countries may choose to purchase vaccines from China and Russia, saying that "the strength of the West will be a concept, and not a reality."