China To Provide Emergency Humanitarian Assistance To Sri Lanka

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 02:18 PM

The Chinese government has decided to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka to help the country cope with the current difficulties, a spokesperson for China International Development Cooperation Agency said Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The Chinese government has decided to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka to help the country cope with the current difficulties, a spokesperson for China International Development Cooperation Agency said Tuesday.

China has noticed Sri Lanka's economic difficulties, spokesperson Xu Wei said, adding that as a traditional friendly neighbor to Sri Lanka, the Chinese government has decided to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the country to help it cope with the current difficulties.

"We believe that the Sri Lankan government and people will overcome the temporary difficulties and maintain economic and social stability and development," Xu said.

Sri Lanka is presently in the midst of a severe economic crisis featuring shortages of foreign exchange, fuel and other essential supplies as well as rising inflation.

More Stories From World

