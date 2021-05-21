China to Provide Extra $3Bln to Support COVID-19 Response in Developing Countries - Xi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) China will provide extra $3 billion in international assistance over the next three years to support COVID-19 pandemic response and economic recovery in developing countries, President Xi Jinping announced on Friday.

"I wish to announce the following. China will provide an additional $3 billion in international aid over the next three years to support COVID-19 response and economic and social recovery in other developing countries," Xi said at the Global Health Summit.

Having already supplied 300 million doses of vaccines to the world, China will provide still more vaccines to the best of its ability, the Chinese president continued.

"China proposes setting up an international forum on vaccine cooperation for vaccine developing and producing countries, countries, and other stakeholders, to explore ways of promoting fair and equitable distribution of vaccines around the world," Xi added.

Xi also confirmed China's support for the World Trade Organization and other international bodies in making an early decision on waiving intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines.