China To Provide Nearly $7M In Aid To Kabul For Afghanistan Earthquake
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) China said Thursday it will provide nearly $7 million in relief after a strong earthquake caused severe devastation in Afghanistan, according to the Global Times
Li Ming, spokesman for the China International Development Cooperation Agency, said Beijing will provide 50 million Yuan ($6.9 million) in emergency humanitarian aid, mainly including tents, blankets and food, which are urgently needed in disaster-hit areas.
His remarks came as the death toll from Sunday’s powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan surpassed 2,200, along with heavy property losses.
Australia also announced to provide 1 million Australian Dollars ($650,000) to support people of Afghanistan after the deadly earthquake.
In a statement, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia’s assistance will be directed through the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF), led by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
According to Wong, Canberra has provided over 260 million Australian dollars (about $170 million) to the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan since 2021, with a particular focus on women and girls.
Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman of the interim administration, said on the US social media company X that deaths rose to 2,205, while the number of injured hit 3,640, in Kunar province.
Authorities in Kabul fear that the death toll may climb as they share data from the provinces of Nangarhar, Laghman, and Panjshir, which were also hit.
Humanitarian agencies warn that the scale of devastation requires urgent international support to prevent a worsening crisis.
Türkiye dispatched 25 tons of aid earlier this week, including shelter materials, hygiene kits and food boxes.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
More Stories From World
-
China to provide nearly $7M in aid to Kabul for Afghanistan earthquake2 minutes ago
-
Nepal blocks social media platforms for failure to register2 minutes ago
-
Afghanistan quake death toll rises to over 2,200 as rescuers battle to reach survivors : Reports10 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif address points out direction for further development of Pak-China economic, trade ..14 hours ago
-
PM assures to remove all hiccups as Pak, China business firms sign $4.2 bln pacts17 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif's visit takes Pak-China relations to unprecedented heights: Atta Tarar19 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to continue working closely for upgraded CPEC-II21 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz to meet Chinese Premier Li, preside business conference today1 day ago
-
UN chief 'profoundly saddened' by deadly floods in Pakistan1 day ago
-
Ex-Federal Minister Sajid Turi praises Pak consulate's initiatives towards community's support1 day ago
-
Pakistani consulate in New York presents mangoes to officials, diplomats1 day ago
-
Pakistan embassy hosts talk by German historian Ursula1 day ago