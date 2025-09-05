Open Menu

China To Provide Nearly $7M In Aid To Kabul For Afghanistan Earthquake

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 11:40 AM

China to provide nearly $7M in aid to Kabul for Afghanistan earthquake

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) China said Thursday it will provide nearly $7 million in relief after a strong earthquake caused severe devastation in Afghanistan, according to the Global Times

Li Ming, spokesman for the China International Development Cooperation Agency, said Beijing will provide 50 million Yuan ($6.9 million) in emergency humanitarian aid, mainly including tents, blankets and food, which are urgently needed in disaster-hit areas.

His remarks came as the death toll from Sunday’s powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan surpassed 2,200, along with heavy property losses.

Australia also announced to provide 1 million Australian Dollars ($650,000) to support people of Afghanistan after the deadly earthquake.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia’s assistance will be directed through the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF), led by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

According to Wong, Canberra has provided over 260 million Australian dollars (about $170 million) to the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan since 2021, with a particular focus on women and girls.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman of the interim administration, said on the US social media company X that deaths rose to 2,205, while the number of injured hit 3,640, in Kunar province.

Authorities in Kabul fear that the death toll may climb as they share data from the provinces of Nangarhar, Laghman, and Panjshir, which were also hit.

Humanitarian agencies warn that the scale of devastation requires urgent international support to prevent a worsening crisis.

Türkiye dispatched 25 tons of aid earlier this week, including shelter materials, hygiene kits and food boxes.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

3 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

10 hours ago
 Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

17 hours ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

17 hours ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

18 hours ago
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

18 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

18 hours ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

20 hours ago
 Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

22 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

1 day ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

1 day ago

More Stories From World