China To Provide Occupational Training For Over 50 Mln Annually By 2022

Mon 18th November 2019 | 06:38 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :China vowed to support vocational schools in providing training programs for more than 50 million people annually by 2022, according to a recent action plan on occupational training.

Jointly issued by 14 central departments including the Ministry of Education (MOE), the action plan also aimed to foster collaborations between vocational schools and businesses in building training bases, establish a database of outstanding training programs and groom capable teachers for both occupational education and skills training.

It required vocational schools to launch special programs for people at work to upgrade their skills, for key groups to secure employment or start a business, and for laid-off workers to find new jobs.

The Ministry of Education will be responsible for compiling an annual report on the implementation of the action plan, which will be made public.

