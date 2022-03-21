UrduPoint.com

China To Provide Ukraine With Another $1.5Mln In Humanitarian Aid - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2022 | 03:10 PM

China to Provide Ukraine With Another $1.5Mln in Humanitarian Aid - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) China will disburse an additional humanitarian package worth 10 million Yuan ($1.5 million) to Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

"The Chinese government has decided to provide Ukraine with another batch of humanitarian aid worth 10 million yuan," he told a briefing.

Beijing will continue to play a constructive role in helping to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine and is ready to make efforts to overcome the humanitarian crisis in the country, the diplomat noted, stressing that the humanitarian response is currently a top priority for the international community.

Earlier this month, China's Red Cross Society provided five million yuan of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

"China has put forward a six-point initiative to mitigate the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, has taken real action and has already provided Ukraine with a batch of emergency humanitarian aid," Wang Wenbin said.

On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.  

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Luhansk Donetsk February From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz says nobody will come to rescue Imran ..

Maryam Nawaz says nobody will come to rescue Imran Khan

8 minutes ago
 World 'sleepwalking' to climate catastrophe: UN ch ..

World 'sleepwalking' to climate catastrophe: UN chief Antonio Guterres

9 minutes ago
 Women's Cricket World Cup scores: WIS v PAK

Women's Cricket World Cup scores: WIS v PAK

10 minutes ago
 Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, casualties un ..

Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, casualties unknown

10 minutes ago
 Kremlin Calls on Int'l Structures to Push Kiev to ..

Kremlin Calls on Int'l Structures to Push Kiev to Make Nationalists Release Civi ..

10 minutes ago
 Govt moves reference to SC for interpretation of A ..

Govt moves reference to SC for interpretation of Article 63-A

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>