China to Provide Ukraine With Another $1.5Mln in Humanitarian Aid - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) China will disburse an additional humanitarian package worth 10 million Yuan ($1.5 million) to Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

"The Chinese government has decided to provide Ukraine with another batch of humanitarian aid worth 10 million yuan," he told a briefing.

Beijing will continue to play a constructive role in helping to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine and is ready to make efforts to overcome the humanitarian crisis in the country, the diplomat noted, stressing that the humanitarian response is currently a top priority for the international community.

Earlier this month, China's Red Cross Society provided five million yuan of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

"China has put forward a six-point initiative to mitigate the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, has taken real action and has already provided Ukraine with a batch of emergency humanitarian aid," Wang Wenbin said.

On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.