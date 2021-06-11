UrduPoint.com
China To Punish 27 Officials For Ultramarathon Deaths

Fri 11th June 2021

China will prosecute 27 state officials over an ultramarathon race that saw 21 runners killed by extreme weather, the Communist Party's official newspaper said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) China will prosecute 27 state officials over an ultramarathon race that saw 21 runners killed by extreme weather, the Communist Party's official newspaper said on Friday.

The People's Daily said an investigation found that the officials and an unknown number of others were responsible for the tragedy that happened in May.

More than 170 athletes took part in the race in the Gansu province's Yellow River stone forest when its mountainous section was hit by gales, freezing rain and hail that caused temperatures to drop. Many runners suffered from hypothermia.

