UrduPoint.com

China To Pursue Independent, Autonomous Foreign Policy In 2023 - Wang Yi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

China to Pursue Independent, Autonomous Foreign Policy in 2023 - Wang Yi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) China will pursue a completely independent and autonomous foreign policy in 2023 in accordance with the 20th Congress of the Communist Party, Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

"This year is the first year for comprehensively implementing the spirit of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, and we will firmly pursue an independent and autonomous foreign policy," Wang said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He added that Beijing would use "strategies of openness" to hold mutually beneficial "win-win" negotiations with its partners.

"We will continue to pursue the development of our country through Chinese modernization. China's development will undoubtedly serve as an additional opportunity for the whole world, and we will open new horizons through Chinese modernization to develop cooperation not only with Russia, but also with all countries of the world, and enrich the essence of cooperation with all partners," Wang said.

The head of the Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office is currently on an official visit to Moscow. Later on Wednesday, he will also meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia China Visit Beijing Vladimir Putin Congress All

Recent Stories

ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of ‘Ka ..

ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund finances first development project ..

Abu Dhabi Fund finances first development project for AED165m in Nigeria

27 minutes ago
 Board of China Development Bank approves facility ..

Board of China Development Bank approves facility of $700m for Pakistan: Dar

1 hour ago
 UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and r ..

UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and rehabilitation stage

2 hours ago
 Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State fo ..

Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State for Military Industries

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&# ..

Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&#039;

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.