China to Pursue Independent, Autonomous Foreign Policy in 2023 - Wang Yi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) China will pursue a completely independent and autonomous foreign policy in 2023 in accordance with the 20th Congress of the Communist Party, Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

"This year is the first year for comprehensively implementing the spirit of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, and we will firmly pursue an independent and autonomous foreign policy," Wang said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He added that Beijing would use "strategies of openness" to hold mutually beneficial "win-win" negotiations with its partners.

"We will continue to pursue the development of our country through Chinese modernization. China's development will undoubtedly serve as an additional opportunity for the whole world, and we will open new horizons through Chinese modernization to develop cooperation not only with Russia, but also with all countries of the world, and enrich the essence of cooperation with all partners," Wang said.

The head of the Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office is currently on an official visit to Moscow. Later on Wednesday, he will also meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.