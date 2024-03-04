China To Raise Gasoline, Diesel Retail Prices
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) China will raise its retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Tuesday, based on recent changes in international oil prices, the country's top economic planner said on Monday.
Gasoline and diesel prices will increase by 125 Yuan (about 17.6 U.S. Dollars) and 120 yuan per tonne, respectively, the National Development and Reform Commission announced in a statement.
Under China's current pricing mechanism, the prices of refined oil products are adjusted following changes in international crude oil prices.
China's three biggest oil companies -- the China National Petroleum Corporation, the China Petrochemical Corporation, and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation -- and oil refineries have been directed to maintain oil production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies, the commission said.
