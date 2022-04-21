UrduPoint.com

China To Ramp Up Coal Production By 300Mln Tonnes In 2022 - Premier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 01:23 PM

China to Ramp Up Coal Production by 300Mln Tonnes in 2022 - Premier

China will boost its coal production by 300 million tonnes this year, including renovation of coal power plants and advancing an environmentally friendly approach, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) China will boost its coal production by 300 million tonnes this year, including renovation of coal power plants and advancing an environmentally friendly approach, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday.

"Energy is a matter of critical importance. We must plan ahead and stay prepared, and be self-reliant in ensuring energy security," Li said in a statement published on the state council's official website after a meeting held on Wednesday.

Li said that China is set to increase coal production by 300 million tonnes in 2022, as well as launch new energy projects.

"We must fully unleash the production capacity of quality coal. Government departments across the country should provide full support," Li said.

The official added that the country is planning to renovate coal-powered plants in order to reduce carbon emissions harming the environment and transform over 220 million kilowatts of coal-fired power in 2022.

Last fall, several Chinese provinces, especially those located in the country's northeast, faced disruptions in power and heating supply, amid coal deficit and surging prices of natural gas. This put a challenge to China's commitment to start reducing carbon dioxide emissions and the use of coal, and boost the green economy.

In April 2021, President Xi Jinping confirmed China's plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Xi also promised that China would strictly control the growth of coal consumption during the 14th five-year-plan - from 2021 to 2025 - and gradually reduce it during the 15th five-year-plan until 2030.

Related Topics

China April Gas From Government Million Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Commuters seek PM's intervention to pace up Islama ..

Commuters seek PM's intervention to pace up Islamabad Expressway project

10 seconds ago
 Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 2,634 confirmed, 15,8 ..

Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 2,634 confirmed, 15,861 asymptomatic

12 seconds ago
 Govt notifies posting, transfer of officer

Govt notifies posting, transfer of officer

9 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 105927 cusecs water

IRSA releases 105927 cusecs water

10 minutes ago
 First talk of development series on agri sector he ..

First talk of development series on agri sector held

10 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 2,830 new local confirmed ..

Chinese mainland reports 2,830 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,634 in Shan ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.