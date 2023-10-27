China to ramp up patent industrialization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) China will promote the industrialization of patents to facilitate the country's high-level self-reliance on science and technologies, according to a press briefing in Beijing on Friday.

Shen Changyu, head of the National Intellectual Property Administration, said at the briefing that by 2025, the country's volume of contracted technology transactions that involve patents is expected to reach 800 billion Yuan (about 111.45 billion U.S. Dollars) when citing a recent action plan on patent enforcement.

The plan, released by the State Council, noted that major tasks include cultivating a market of intellectual property factors and establishing a unified and standardized intellectual property trading system.