UrduPoint.com

China To Reduce Number Of Abortions For Non-Medical Reasons - State Council

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:49 PM

China to Reduce Number of Abortions for Non-Medical Reasons - State Council

The Chinese government will work to raise the general level of public awareness on reproductive health and reduce the rate of abortions undertaken without medical necessity, the State Council said in its 2021-2030 development plan for women and children published on Monday.

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The Chinese government will work to raise the general level of public awareness on reproductive health and reduce the rate of abortions undertaken without medical necessity, the State Council said in its 2021-2030 development plan for women and children published on Monday.

The plan requires that local authorities implement educational programs focused on sexual health and morality, among both women and men. Women will need to be educated more about the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases.

Among other things, the Chinese government plans to reinforce the distribution of basic contraceptive means among population in order to prevent unwanted pregnancies and "reduce the number of induced abortions for non-medical purposes.

"

The National Health Committee statistics suggests that the annual number of abortions in the country averaged 9 million in years to 2018.

China's notorious one-child policy, which it had exercised from 1980 to 2015, seriously skewed the gender balance of the population into male prevalence. On August 20, the Chinese National People's Congress approved amendments to the Population and Family Planning Law, allowing couples to have a third child.

Related Topics

China Male August Congress Women 2015 2018 Family From Government Million

Recent Stories

Umar Sharif's departure to the US delayed after hi ..

Umar Sharif's departure to the US delayed after his health condition worsened

15 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan o 27 ..

29 minutes ago
 UK warship makes rare transit through Taiwan Strai ..

UK warship makes rare transit through Taiwan Strait

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Hopes for Relations Continuity Under New A ..

Kremlin Hopes for Relations Continuity Under New Authorities in Germany

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Trade, Economy at Upcomi ..

Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Trade, Economy at Upcoming Meeting in Sochi - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 UAE announces 286 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveri ..

UAE announces 286 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.