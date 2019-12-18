UrduPoint.com
China To Regulate Online Education Enrollment

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:29 PM

Chinese colleges and universities are required to formulate and issue regulations on online education enrollment, according to a guideline issued by the Ministry of Education Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Chinese colleges and universities are required to formulate and issue regulations on online education enrollment, according to a guideline issued by the Ministry of Education Wednesday.

In recent years, with the rapid growth of online education, a number of problems have emerged, such as the lack of management and supervision in enrollment, teaching and graduation.

The guideline requires colleges and universities to make reasonable decisions regarding the scale of online education enrollment in accordance with their development plan, conditions and capability.

It also calls for strengthening examination management. Colleges and universities should establish an assessment and evaluation system for online education students, and strengthen examination discipline, the guideline reads.

