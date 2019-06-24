UrduPoint.com
China To Release Candidate List For National Ethical Role Models

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:42 AM

A total of 303 candidates have been selected to be national ethical role models and the list will be released on major media sites Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :A total of 303 candidates have been selected to be national ethical role models and the list will be released on major media sites Tuesday.

Around 60 candidates were chosen for their outstanding deeds of helping other people, 60 for acting bravely for a just cause, 56 for being honest and trustworthy, 65 for working hard and making great contributions and 62 for showing filial piety and love for their family.

The candidates were selected from all walks of life such as workers, farmers, military personnel, teachers and doctors.

Representative candidates with brilliant achievements include Du Fuguo, a demining soldier who lost his eyes and arms in an explosion, and Zhang Fuqing, a 95-year-old war hero.

A vote will be held to decide the national ethical role models after the list is released.

This is the seventh national campaign to identify and honor ethical role models since its inauguration in 2007.

