China To Release Its Position Paper On Ukraine's Settlement Soon - UN Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 11:24 PM

China will soon reveal its settlement plan on Ukraine, the Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dai Bing told the UN General Assembly members on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) China will soon reveal its settlement plan on Ukraine, the Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dai Bing told the UN General Assembly members on Thursday.

"China will soon issue a position paper on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis," he said.

We stand ready to continue playing a constructive role in resolving the Ukraine crisis and bring peace at an early date, he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said that the United States is waiting to see what China will offer in terms of proposals to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi shared with the Ukrainian side the key points of the peace plan for settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, that Kiev intends to study and draw conclusions.

