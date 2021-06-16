China to release national reserves of copper, aluminum, Zinc

China will release its national reserves of copper, aluminum and zinc in batches, the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said in a statement on Wednesday

The move was made in accordance with a decision at the State Council's executive meeting on ensuring the supply and stabilizing the prices of bulk commodities, the statement read.

The reserves will be released to nonferrous metal processing and manufacturing enterprises via public bidding, according to the statement.