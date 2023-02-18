China to Release Position Paper on Ukraine by Month-End - Wang

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) China will draft and present a document by the end of February in which its position on the Ukraine crisis will be outlined, Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi said on Saturday.

"On the Ukraine issue, China's position boils down to supporting talks for peace. We will put forth a paper on China's position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and stay firm on the side of peace and dialogue," Wang said at the Munich Security Conference.

China's position paper on Ukraine will "reiterate the propositions made by President Xi Jinping, including that territorial integrity and sovereignty must be respected, purposes and principles of the UN Charter be observed, legitimate security concerns be taken seriously, and all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis be supported," the diplomat said during Q&A.

"We will also reiterate that nuclear war must not be fought and will not be won," he continued.

Beijing will call for efforts to oppose attacks on nuclear facilities and any form of use of chemical or biological weapons in its position paper, Wang said.