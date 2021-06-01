UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Render All Possible Assistance To Syria In Restoring Economy - Xi Jinping

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:00 AM

China to Render All Possible Assistance to Syria in Restoring Economy - Xi Jinping

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping sent Bashar Assad a telegram with congratulations on the latter's re-election as Syrian president and pledged all possible assistance in the economic recovery of the country, China Central Television reported.

"China strongly supports the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria, will provide all possible assistance in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, in revitalizing the country's economy and improving the lives of the population, will help to ensure that the Sino-Syrian cooperation rises to a new level," according to the statement.

Related Topics

Syria China Independence TV All Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Liquid assets up to AED486.58 bn in Q1&#039;21:Cen ..

6 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for all regional, internatio ..

7 hours ago

Emirates restarts flights to Venice, ups services ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

9 hours ago

Violations of anti-money laundering procedures may ..

9 hours ago

UAE, Luxembourg explore cooperation opportunities ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.