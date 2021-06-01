China to Render All Possible Assistance to Syria in Restoring Economy - Xi Jinping

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping sent Bashar Assad a telegram with congratulations on the latter's re-election as Syrian president and pledged all possible assistance in the economic recovery of the country, China Central Television reported.

"China strongly supports the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria, will provide all possible assistance in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, in revitalizing the country's economy and improving the lives of the population, will help to ensure that the Sino-Syrian cooperation rises to a new level," according to the statement.