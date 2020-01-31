China to Repatriate Wuhan Residents From Thailand, Malaysia on Friday - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) will arrange flights to the Thai capital of Bangkok and the Malaysian city of Kota Kinabalu to bring back residents of China's Wuhan, the center of the outbreak, the CCTV national broadcaster reported on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) will arrange flights to the Thai capital of Bangkok and the Malaysian city of Kota Kinabalu to bring back residents of China's Wuhan, the center of the outbreak, the CCTV national broadcaster reported on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that Beijing had decided to evacuate residents of Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, from abroad and would send charter flights as soon as possible to retrieve them.

According to the broadcaster, per the foreign ministry's request, the CAAC will organize two additional flights later in the day to Bangkok and Kota Kinabalu to bring Chinese citizens currently living there to Wuhan.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected last December in Wuhan and has since spread to 19 countries. The epidemic has already left 213 people dead and over 9,000 infected in China.