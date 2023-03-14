UrduPoint.com

China To Resume Issuing All Visa Types On March 15 After 3-Year Hiatus - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 12:10 PM

China to Resume Issuing All Visa Types on March 15 After 3-Year Hiatus - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) China will resume issuing all categories of visas for foreign citizens from March 15 after a three-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry added that foreigners would also be able to enter China on valid visas issued before March 28, 2020.

Visa-free travel policy will resume for the island of Hainan and to Shanghai for cruise ship passengers, as well as the visa-free entry to the southern province pf Guangdong for groups оf foreign nationals traveling from Hong Kong and Macao and visa-free entry to the city of Guilin in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region for tourist groups from the ASEAN countries, the statement added.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has not explained yet, if the current visa regime will be similar to that before the pandemic with regard to the duration of stay and other details, or there will be any new regulations.

In March 2020, China temporarily prohibited the entry for foreign nationals with valid visas and residence permits and stopped issuing new visas due to the pandemic of COVID-19. Over the last three years, entry to China has been granted mainly for those with employment and family visas while the country followed zero COVID policy.

The negative impact of the strict anti-pandemic measures on economy and mass demonstrations that started in the largest cities of the country last fall accelerated the change in the COVID-19 strategy of the government.

From January 8, China fully abolished quarantine and PCR testing for visitors from abroad. From February 6, China resumed the practice of group tours for the Chinese citizens in a test mode. At first, group tours to 20 countries were allowed to be followed by another 40 countries from March 15.

Related Topics

China Guilin Shanghai Tours Hong Kong January February March Visa 2020 Family All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term development: Martin Raiser

48 minutes ago
 PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln ..

PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln deserving people of ICT

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

11 hours ago
 Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.