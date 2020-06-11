China to Resume Travel With Russia If Epidemiological Requirements Observed - Moscow

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) China will restore transport links with Russia and trips of citizens of the two countries on condition of strict compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements and stabilization of the global epidemiological situation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier, RBC, citing a source at a major airline, reported that the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency would partially open international flights from July 15, including with China. A source in aviation circles told Sputnik that the Federal Air Transport Agency was considering options for resuming international flights. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later said there were no specific dates for a possible resumption of international flights.

"The Chinese side hopes for an early stabilization of the epidemiological situation in the world and, with strict observance of the relevant preventive conditions and requirements, jointly with the Russian side will consistently restore the normal movement of citizens of the two countries," the ministry said when asked when and under which conditions China could restore air links with Russia and open borders for foreigners.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the coronavirus global case tally surpasses 7.3 million, with over 416,000 deaths and more than 3.4 million recoveries.