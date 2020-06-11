UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Resume Travel With Russia If Epidemiological Requirements Observed - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:20 AM

China to Resume Travel With Russia If Epidemiological Requirements Observed - Moscow

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) China will restore transport links with Russia and trips of citizens of the two countries on condition of strict compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements and stabilization of the global epidemiological situation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier, RBC, citing a source at a major airline, reported that the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency would partially open international flights from July 15, including with China. A source in aviation circles told Sputnik that the Federal Air Transport Agency was considering options for resuming international flights. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later said there were no specific dates for a possible resumption of international flights.

"The Chinese side hopes for an early stabilization of the epidemiological situation in the world and, with strict observance of the relevant preventive conditions and requirements, jointly with the Russian side will consistently restore the normal movement of citizens of the two countries," the ministry said when asked when and under which conditions China could restore air links with Russia and open borders for foreigners.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the coronavirus global case tally surpasses 7.3 million, with over 416,000 deaths and more than 3.4 million recoveries.

Related Topics

World Russia China July From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 June 2020

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE a leader in developing strategies for future: ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Sameh Shoukry condemn endanger ..

8 hours ago

Awareness is our medicine. Until we find a cure

10 hours ago

FNC calls on TRA to adopt decisions of UAE Cabinet ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.