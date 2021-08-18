China to Roll Out Digital Driving Licenses Nationwide in 2022

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) China will introduce digital driving licenses nationwide, available now as a pilot program in just three cities, in 2022, Li Guozhong, the Chinese public security ministry spokesperson, said on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Public Security has started to issue digital driving licenses in Tianjin, Chengdu and Suzhou within the pilot program. Since June 1 this year, 1.

95 million people have already applied for obtaining digital licenses," Li said.

The ministry will begin to issue digital licenses in several other regions in the second half of this year, while in 2022 they will become available in the whole country. Drivers will have to register in a special app for obtaining digital licenses.

Digital licenses will have the same legal weight as physical licenses, the spokesperson specified.