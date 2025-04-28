China To Roll Out Measures To Keep Employment, Economy Stable: Official
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) China will roll out measures to keep its employment and economic performance stable and promote high-quality development, Zhao Chenxin, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference on Monday.
