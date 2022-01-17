China to roll out plans for archaeological work in 14th Five-Year Plan period

China in 2022 will roll out and implement plans for archaeological work in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), said an official at a national conference held Monday

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :China in 2022 will roll out and implement plans for archaeological work in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), said an official at a national conference held Monday.

Li Qun, head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, made the announcement at the conference, which was attended by heads of cultural heritage administrations across the country.

The conference summarized some of the results of archaeological work in 2021.

According to the conference, 1,388 archaeological projects were conducted in the country last year to protect historical remains involved in construction and development projects.

In addition, the conference named several of the most prominent achievements of the year, including new findings at the Sanxingdui Ruins site in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The discovery of the site in October was listed as one of the country's top 100 archaeology findings of the past century.