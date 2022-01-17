UrduPoint.com

China To Roll Out Plans For Archaeological Work In 14th Five-Year Plan Period

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 02:08 PM

China to roll out plans for archaeological work in 14th Five-Year Plan period

China in 2022 will roll out and implement plans for archaeological work in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), said an official at a national conference held Monday

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :China in 2022 will roll out and implement plans for archaeological work in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), said an official at a national conference held Monday.

Li Qun, head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, made the announcement at the conference, which was attended by heads of cultural heritage administrations across the country.

The conference summarized some of the results of archaeological work in 2021.

According to the conference, 1,388 archaeological projects were conducted in the country last year to protect historical remains involved in construction and development projects.

In addition, the conference named several of the most prominent achievements of the year, including new findings at the Sanxingdui Ruins site in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The discovery of the site in October was listed as one of the country's top 100 archaeology findings of the past century.

Related Topics

Century China SITE October Top

Recent Stories

Sialkot lynching case: 85 suspects produced before ..

Sialkot lynching case: 85 suspects produced before court

5 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close higher Monday 17th Jan, 202

Chinese shares close higher Monday 17th Jan, 202

41 seconds ago
 French Interior Minister Finds Nazi Salute Photos ..

French Interior Minister Finds Nazi Salute Photos From Recent Rallies 'Shocking'

42 seconds ago
 Germany Seeks Meaningful, Stable Relations With Ru ..

Germany Seeks Meaningful, Stable Relations With Russia - German Foreign Minister

47 seconds ago
 Poroshenko Says Border Guards Trying Not to Let Hi ..

Poroshenko Says Border Guards Trying Not to Let Him Into Ukraine

4 minutes ago
 India to Deploy First S-400 Missile Defense System ..

India to Deploy First S-400 Missile Defense System Unit by April - Reports

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.