China to Sanction US Officials Over Hong Kong Meddling - Foreign Ministry

China has made a decision to impose reciprocal sanctions on the United States over interference in Hong Kong affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) China has made a decision to impose reciprocal sanctions on the United States over interference in Hong Kong affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

This past Friday, the US Department of the Treasury sanctioned six Chinese officials over the recent mass arrest of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists.

"In response to the United States' erroneous actions, the Chinese side has already made the decision to introduce reciprocal sanctions toward US administration officials and members of Congress, as well as representatives of non-governmental organizations with inappropriate stances on Hong Kong," Hua said at a daily briefing, not disclosing the Names of individuals to be hit by sanctions.

China considers the United States' introduction of sanctions over Hong Kong an open interference in its domestic affairs and a violation of sovereignty under international law, the spokesperson said.

On January 6, 53 Hong Kongers were detained on subversion grounds for allegedly plotting against the current Hong Kong government. Most of them are known for strong anti-Beijing stances and public advocacy for greater democracy in Hong Kong. The majority of them were let go in the following few days.