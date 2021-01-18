UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Sanction US Officials Over Hong Kong Meddling - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 04:14 PM

China to Sanction US Officials Over Hong Kong Meddling - Foreign Ministry

China has made a decision to impose reciprocal sanctions on the United States over interference in Hong Kong affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) China has made a decision to impose reciprocal sanctions on the United States over interference in Hong Kong affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

This past Friday, the US Department of the Treasury sanctioned six Chinese officials over the recent mass arrest of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists.

"In response to the United States' erroneous actions, the Chinese side has already made the decision to introduce reciprocal sanctions toward US administration officials and members of Congress, as well as representatives of non-governmental organizations with inappropriate stances on Hong Kong," Hua said at a daily briefing, not disclosing the Names of individuals to be hit by sanctions.

China considers the United States' introduction of sanctions over Hong Kong an open interference in its domestic affairs and a violation of sovereignty under international law, the spokesperson said.

On January 6, 53 Hong Kongers were detained on subversion grounds for allegedly plotting against the current Hong Kong government. Most of them are known for strong anti-Beijing stances and public advocacy for greater democracy in Hong Kong. The majority of them were let go in the following few days.

Related Topics

China Democracy Hong Kong United States January Congress Government

Recent Stories

PITB-BOP ink MoU to setup Citizen Facilitation Boo ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on village in S ..

37 seconds ago

Lavrov Had Mild Form of Coronavirus, Has Antibodie ..

41 seconds ago

LHC moved against PDM’s protest outside ECP

23 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,471 new COVID-19 cases, 2,990 reco ..

30 minutes ago

TAQA Group to support Abu Dhabi Sustainability Wee ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.