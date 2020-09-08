China to Sanction US Officials Who Visit Taiwan - Reports

China will impose sanctions against US officials who go to Taiwan as well as the American companies they have ties with, The Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) China will impose sanctions against US officials who go to Taiwan as well as the American companies they have ties with, The Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin said on Tuesday.

The US officials will never be allowed to enter the Chinese mainland while the American companies sanctioned will lose access to China's mainland market, Hu Xijin said in a tweet.

The United States, along with many other countries, does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and officially sticks to the "One China" policy. Nevertheless, Washington has kept informal relations with the island nation after severing diplomatic ties with it in 1979.

Beijing has repeatedly called Taiwan a sensitive issue in its relations with Washington, as China considers the island to be part of its territory.

The Global Times is an English-language Chinese media outlet.