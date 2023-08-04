China to Scrap Duties on Australian Barley From August 5 - Commerce Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The Chinese authorities decided to scrap anti-dumping and countervailing duties on imports of Australian barley from August 5, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

"Due to the changing situation on the Chinese barley market, it is no longer necessary to continue to levy anti-dumping and countervailing duties on imported barley from Australia ... From August 5, 2023, anti-dumping and countervailing duties on imported Australian barley will be eliminated," the ministry said in a statement.

The decision was made after its approval by the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council, according to the statement.

In 2020, China imposed high tariffs on key Australian exports such as barley, beef and wine. It also ceased imports of some of Australia's most important goods, including coal, cutting trade by billions of Dollars.

In response, Australia complained to the World Trade Organization (WTO), arguing that China violated international obligations by unreasonably raising tariffs.

In February 2023, the Australian and Chinese trade ministers held their first bilateral meeting since 2019, in a demonstration of improving relations. China lifted trade restrictions on Australian coal in March, and Australia suspended filing the complaint against China with the WTO next month.

Despite the possible warming of trade relations between Australia and China, there are still some tensions between Beijing and Canberra. China is concerned about Australia's plans to purchase nuclear submarines and the creation of the AUKUS alliance, which it perceives as a means of deterrence against the country. Australia, in turn, claims China is growing its military presence in the Asia-Pacific.