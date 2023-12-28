Open Menu

China To See 1.56 Mln Daily Entry, Exit Trips During New Year Holiday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2023 | 01:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) China is expected to see an average of 1.56 million daily inbound and outbound passenger trips during the upcoming 2024 New Year holiday, an over 5-fold increase year on year, according to the National Immigration Administration (NIA) forecast on Thursday.

The administration noted that the figure represents 90 percent of that in 2019.

Passenger flows at major airports will witness a steady increase thanks to the resumption of flights, the visa-free entry for Chinese citizens granted by countries including Thailand and Malaysia, as well as China's unilateral visa-free policy for ordinary passport holders from France, Germany, and four other countries.

Inbound and outbound trips at the Beijing Capital International Airport, the Shanghai Pudong International Airport, and the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport are expected to see a daily average of 33,000, 68,000, and 34,000, respectively.

Concerning passengers traveling between Guangdong Province and the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, the ports of Gongbei, Luohu, and Futian are expected to handle a daily average of 320,000, 190,000 and 180,000 trips, respectively, according to the NIA.

