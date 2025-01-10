Open Menu

China To See Significant Increase In Fiscal Deficit In 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 04:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The size of China's fiscal deficit will increase significantly in 2025, Liao Min, vice minister of finance, told a press conference Friday.

Noting that the fiscal deficit ratio will be increased in 2025, Liao said considering the increasing size of China's GDP, the total fiscal expenditure will further be expanded, and countercyclical adjustment efforts will also be stepped up to provide solid support for the sustained recovery of the economy.

Meanwhile, the fiscal policy in 2025 has a clear and well-defined course, fully accounts for the need to enhance countercyclical adjustments, and is highly proactive, he said.

The policy also takes fiscal sustainability in the medium and long term into consideration, so that it is prudent at the same time, said Liao.

Specific policy measures must go through statutory procedures before being launched, the vice minister said.

