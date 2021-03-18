UrduPoint.com
China to Seek Lifting Trump-Era Restrictions During Upcoming Talks in Alaska - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) China is going to persuade the United States of lifting the restrictive measures introduced by the previous administration of President Donald Trump during the upcoming Beijing-Washington talks in Alaska, media reported.

On Thursday, Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi will hold a meeting in Alaska's Anchorage with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

During the negotiations, the Chinese officials are going to propose the re-establishment of regular high-level contacts as well as to schedule an online summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, during the April conference on climate change, The Wall Street Journal reported on late Wednesday, citing its sources.

 

The US agenda for the upcoming talks differs from the Chinese one: Washington wants to express its concern over the Chinese policy in Hong Kong, the boost of naval activities in the South China Sea, economic pressure on US allies, intellectual-property violations, and cyberattacks. At the same time, the United States hopes to discuss cooperation on global health and fighting climate change.

The anti-China policy of Trump resulted in a full-fledged trade war between the United States and China, which imposed several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs on each other's goods.

