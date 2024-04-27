Open Menu

China To Send 2 Giant Pandas To U.S.

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 01:40 PM

CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) A pair of giant pandas will be sent to the San Diego Zoo in the United States to start a 10-year international giant panda protection cooperation, said the China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA) Saturday.

It marks a new round of giant panda protection cooperation between the two countries after the CWCA and the zoo signed a cooperation agreement recently.

Yun Chuan, male, and Xin Bao, female, have been selected from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda (CCRCGP) and will be accompanied by experienced breeders and veterinarians to the United States.

The CCRCGP has conducted scientific research cooperation with the San Diego Zoo for over 25 years, with fruitful results in the protection, breeding, disease control of giant pandas and related public education.

In May 2019, two giant pandas returned to China after staying in the San Diego Zoo for years.

