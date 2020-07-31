UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Send Military To Russia To Take Part In Int'l Army Games 2020 - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 12:52 AM

China to Send Military to Russia to Take Part in Int'l Army Games 2020 - Defense Ministry

China will send its military personnel to participate in the International Army Games (IAG) 2020, which are expected to be held from August 29 to September 5, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) China will send its military personnel to participate in the International Army Games (IAG) 2020, which are expected to be held from August 29 to September 5, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said on Thursday.

"At such a critical moment in fighting COVID-19, the Chinese military's participation in Russia's IAG aims to further strengthen the strategic cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries and deepen their practical cooperation in military training," Ren said at a briefing, as quoted by the ministry.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, 90 countries, including NATO members, were invited this year to take part in the Army Games.

About 250 teams, which amounts to some 5,000 people in total, are expected to participate in the competition.

The games' organizers initially planned to hold 30 competitions on the territory of 11 states but six of them China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Sri Lanka refused to act as hosts due to COVID-19 pandemic. According to the adjusted schedule, six competitions will be held in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Uzbekistan, and 24 others in Russia.

Related Topics

India NATO Army Iran Sri Lanka Russia China Armenia Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Belarus Kazakhstan Mongolia August September 2020 From

Recent Stories

WHO Director-General hails Saudi precautionary mea ..

11 minutes ago

Ruler of Fujairah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

41 minutes ago

UAE tops world countries in detecting Covid-19 wit ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Fatwa Council congratulates President, VP ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates King of Moro ..

2 hours ago

FPCCI VP rejects Indian propaganda against newly e ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.