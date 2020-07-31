(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) China will send its military personnel to participate in the International Army Games (IAG) 2020, which are expected to be held from August 29 to September 5, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said on Thursday.

"At such a critical moment in fighting COVID-19, the Chinese military's participation in Russia's IAG aims to further strengthen the strategic cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries and deepen their practical cooperation in military training," Ren said at a briefing, as quoted by the ministry.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, 90 countries, including NATO members, were invited this year to take part in the Army Games.

About 250 teams, which amounts to some 5,000 people in total, are expected to participate in the competition.

The games' organizers initially planned to hold 30 competitions on the territory of 11 states but six of them China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Sri Lanka refused to act as hosts due to COVID-19 pandemic. According to the adjusted schedule, six competitions will be held in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Uzbekistan, and 24 others in Russia.